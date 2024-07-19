Perfect weekend ahead: Boston to enjoy warm and dry weather, with low humidity

Our lawns and plants are starting to get crunchy if you haven't been watering. I know it seems as if we have had a ton of rain, but in reality, Boston hasn't seen enough.

As this is the hottest stretch of summer, peak evaporation occurs typically. And so now that we have a slight rain deficit for this month (.73 inches below normal), we just need to keep up with watering the gardens and plants.

Early morning or late evening are the best times since afternoons are when peak evaporation occurs. Widespread rain is in the forecast for midweek next week.

Temperatures this summer have been toasty, especially when we have had such high dewpoints.

We have had 13 days with 70 degrees, 24 days with 80+ degrees and eight days at 90 or higher at Boston Logan airport.

What's more impressive is the dewpoint stretch we just had at 70 or higher — a 15-day stretch. Tied at second longest on record.

This weekend is also the first time in several weeks that we will stay dry both days! The last time we had a dry weekend was on June 1 and June 2.

Finally, this weekend will be perfect: warm, dry and low humidity. The only time a shower may move through is on Saturday morning along and ahead of a weak cold front.

And our exclusive NBCU forecast system has minimal rain accumulation in the forecast. Enjoy!