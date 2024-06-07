forecast

Summer-like heat returns Friday, with few pop-up showers

As upper low passes Friday night, it will take much of the humidity with it. It'll also drop the temperatures for both days this weekend. We'll mount another warmup late next week

By Pete Bouchard

Summer returns Friday as the humidity continues to cling to New England. After the morning fog breaks, the sun will take command.

With a bit of instability, we could fire off an afternoon shower or thundershower, but the chances remain pretty fairly low overall.

Saturday's forecast now shows a ton of sunshine and a steady wind from the west. This is a much-improved outcome from earlier in the week. In fact, the entire weekend looks a lot better than it did on Monday or Tuesday.

The placement of the upper-level low pressure system was instrumental to our entire forecast into next week. Early on, we saw it sitting directly overhead — spawning showers deep into next week.

Now, our guidance shows it back across Ontario into the weekend, then progressing steadily offshore early next week. That quick exit vastly improved the forecast.

As upper low passes Friday night, it will take much of the humidity with it. It'll also drop the temperatures for both days this weekend. We'll mount another warmup late next week but, in the meantime, enjoy the pleasant days in the 70s.

Have a great weekend and be safe!

