Weather stays dry and pleasant Saturday for Boston's Pride parade

Friday brings us another warm day with more sun and highs around 80 inland, 70s at the coast as a sea breeze develops.

An upper-level low lingers across the Great Lakes through early next week, so little shortwaves will keep rain chances around for a while. However, the forecast has continued to improved with a downward trend in rain.

Most of the days will be dry and nights, too. Isolated storms or showers will pop in the heat of the afternoon Friday across the interior as the humidity lowers.

Our shower chance is confined to northern New England late day with isolated storms in the North Country Saturday. Highs reach the mid-70s with a gusty west wind, but staying dry and pleasant for the Boston Pride for the People Parade!

Sunday begins rainy as a cold front moves through. The rain adds up to around 0.1" to 0.25" total, so pretty low overall. As the showers exit by midday, we see slightly cooler and even less humid air for the afternoon and temperatures in the low 70s.

Tides are also astronomically high the next few overnights due to the new moon. Pockets of near minor coastal flooding will be possible in the typical low-lying areas all along the coast. Tides around midnight or just after, the next couple nights, are the ones to watch for splash over.

Temps slowly increase next week with lots of sunshine. A midweek system will bring some widespread rain sometime Wednesday into Thursday, with a warmup into next weekend.