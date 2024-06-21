Warm, partly cloudy Friday for Boston Celtics championship parade

The hot spell has passed, and now we enter the cooldown phase. High temperatures will sink back to reality Friday as onshore breezes and a cooler airmass settle in.

In fact, we're looking at morning high temperatures along the coast, thanks to a deepening northeast wind carrying in cooler air from the Gulf of Maine.

We'll peak near 80 around parade time, then fall to the mid-70s late day. The Celtics' parade looks fine and dry. In fact, temperatures will be almost perfect to celebrate Banner 18!

As the cooler air moves back to western Massachusetts this afternoon, it may trigger thunderstorms. These then turn on us eastern Massachusetts as they come out of the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire. Keep an eye to the sky after 4 p.m.

Saturday could play out the same, with thunder erupting in the afternoon as the aforementioned front stalls overhead. Ditto for Sunday, but the storms may wait until late afternoon or evening to form.

Each batch will have the potential for gusty winds and heavy rain. Heat will also return on Sunday, but not to the degree that we just saw. Mid and upper 80s will fit the bill.

We're holding out hope for some more refreshing air to arrive late next week.

Have a good, safe weekend!