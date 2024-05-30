forecast

Soggy weather gives way to summer-like conditions this weekend

The dry stretch doesn't seem to stick around beyond Tuesday, as the humid conditions will incite a chance of storms through the middle of next week

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

As showers continue to taper off, temperatures remain in the 60s. Clouds will slowly break apart too as drier air invades our weakening weather system.

The storm will be offshore by the evening with a few spots of sun. Improvement continues Thursday night with clearing skies and Friday will be the mark of the turnaround in our forecast.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Mostly sunny skies are expected to take hold through Friday, just as warmer temperatures do, too. Region-wide, highs are in the 70s, and the weekend looks even warmer.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As the jet stream retreats northbound, warmer air will move in from the south, and a lot of the Lower 48 will experience warmer conditions into next week.

For us, that will mean highs are in the 80s across the interior and upper 70s at the coastline.

The dry stretch doesn't seem to stick around beyond Tuesday, as the humid conditions will incite a chance of storms through the middle of next week.

More weather-related stories

Climate change May 28

Heat waves getting hotter, longer, and more frequent because of climate change

Severe weather May 27

At least 24 dead in Memorial Day weekend storms that devastated several US states

Tornadoes May 26

What you can do to try to stay safe when a tornado hits, and also well beforehand

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us