Warm with sun and clouds Monday, heavy rain expected later this week

Monday will be pleasant, with clouds in the morning and a cold front sneaking over eastern Massachusetts by late morning.

Temperatures to fall through the afternoon from the mid to upper 70s to the upper 60s. A mainly dry start to the week. That trend continues on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s for coastal areas, inland more like the mid-70s. By Wednesday, we jump into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances for the area return on Thursday and Friday. Muggy conditions start Thursday and the chance for showers and thunderstorms increases especially in the afternoon.Locally, heavy downpours are possible. On and off pop-up storms are possible through Saturday.