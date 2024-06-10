Pleasant and warm days ahead for Boston

The week is starting off on a dry note, with plenty of sunshine. It isn't as humid either, at least to start the week, so it's quite comfortable outdoors, too, for graduations and end of the year activities.

High temperatures on Monday are a touch warmer than usual, in the upper 70s in Boston to near 80° across MetroWest. With high pressure anchored overhead, a majority of the region is dry throughout Monday and Tuesday.

While Wednesday isn't totally dry, any rain that accumulates should remain minimal. The rain will somewhat bring relief to lawns and waterways that have been starved. So far this June, we're about an inch below normal for rain.

Falling behind in droughts in the summer isn't typically a good thing. This will also mark the start of a substantial warm up into the upper 70s on Wednesday, to near 90° Thursday and Friday.

The heat comes to a head, with humidity and thunderstorms at the end of the workweek. Right now, the greatest risk of rain is likely around sunset and overnight Friday, through Saturday morning.

There will be cooler air replacing it into Father's Day weekend, with temperatures near seasonable average, or the norm around 74° Saturday, then the upper 70s on Sunday.