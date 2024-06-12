Warm with few showers possible Wednesday, strong thunderstorms by end of week

We're turning up the temperatures in the coming days. The humidity will also climb, but that's Thursday's concern.

We're still under the influence of an upper-level pool of cold air on Wednesday. Clouds will pop up again, and there's a chance we could sprout a couple of quick-hitting showers this afternoon. Temperatures bounce back from Tuesday's low 70s, however.

Low 80s are within reach well away from the coast, but even near the coast, we have a chance to make the mid-70s.

Thursday, the wind will turn to the southwest and boost us back into the low and mid-80s. Humidity starts to creep back into the picture as dewpoints rise into the 60s. We will be rain-free, but we'll also closely watch a cold front approach on Friday.

Thunderstorms will fire along this front in the afternoon. From the current perspective, it seems this will be a line of connected storms marching in from the west beginning just after lunch. Beware of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds in some of the stronger storms.

The follow-up forecast for the weekend looks fantastic. The front sweeps the humidity and leftover storms offshore Friday night and very early Saturday, leaving us with refreshing air and temps in the 70s.

Strong high pressure will build into New England next week. Hot temperatures are likely to swarm over all New England. This could become an extended heat wave that keeps the AC blaring well into late week. Get ready!