More clouds, cooler weekend with a brief shower chance

We see some sun emerging Friday afternoon. Clouds roll in from the northwest, and will continue to roll in from the southeast and sit around the Cape and Islands.

A couple showers continue to linger around to the southeast with a northeasterly breeze as we are still influenced by an offshore storm. Highs will be in the 60s at the coast, 70s inland.

Our rain chance has increased a tad for Saturday as showers develop in southeastern Massachusetts, and then by evening showers arrive from the west. It won't be an all-day rain at all, just a brief shower or two with lots of clouds around.

An east wind cools our highs in the 50s to 60 across all of New England. Sunday, there's a low sprinkle chance and highs again will be in the 60s with clouds.

A big ridge is building for next week and this means a warmup all over the eastern U.S. along with drier weather.

As that high pressure builds into our area and the jet stream amplifies, we're finally included in this warmup. Highs reach the 70s Monday, 60s at the coast with a sea breeze.

Our wind will be more dominant from the south and southwest Tuesday and Wednesday, and this means even Boston has a chance to reach 80 for the first time this year. 80s are likely away from the coast during this timeframe and potentially into the end of the week, too.