Boston's weekend features whiplash temperatures, gusty wind and maybe snow

We made it to the weekend! And what a weekend it will be. We’re tracking whiplash temperatures, gusty winds and even a little more snow on the way to the Boston area.

As we move through Friday, expect our skies to gradually clear. But the big weather story will be the winds. In fact, hold on to your hats. Our winds will blow from the northwest, gusting to 35-40 mph at times. The winds were also making our high temperature, in the upper 40s, feel like the mid to upper 30s this afternoon and evening.

Friday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds could gust to 25-30 mph.

Warmer weather moves in for Saturday, due in part to a gusty southwest wind. High temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to near 60. We’ll see increasing clouds as well in advance of a cold front. While a few late-day sprinkles and showers are possible, most of the day will be dry.

After the front moves east on Sunday, our highs will return to the mid 40s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

And just when you thought that the chance for snow was over for the season, here comes Monday! A low pressure system will move in from our west, giving way to a period of light wet snow in the area on Monday morning.

We've issued a First Alert for the potential for a rain/snow mix in part of central and eastern Massachusetts.

Temperatures will start the day below freezing in several communities, but as we move through the day, our highs will climb into the low to mid 40s, supporting a cold rain by afternoon.

Some snow could impact part of your morning commute on Monday before temperatures begin to rise into the 40s by afternoon, with the snow transitioning to all rain for much of Greater Boston. Parts of central Mass., areas west of outer Route 2 and communities in southern New Hampshire will see the best chance for accumulating snow.

It’s still a bit too early to pinpoint how much snow, but some light accumulation is possible. Areas inside of the 495 corridor could see a few wet snowflakes Monday morning before the transition to rain.

High temperatures are in the low 50s by Tuesday.