This gorgeous spring weather won't last — a soggy weekend's on the way

If you love spring, enjoy Friday! Big changes arrive for the weekend with rain and cooler temperatures.

As we move through Friday, expect clearing skies and sunshine. In fact, it’s a great day for baseball in Boston!

We’re expecting afternoon temperatures in mid to upper 60s for the Red Sox' home opener at Fenway. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, from the west at 25 mph.

Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the low 40s.

This weekend, have your umbrella and a jacket on hand. We’re in for quite a ride.

On Saturday, much of the day will feature falling temperatures. Highs will likely be near 50 after midnight, then temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s by afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the day.

On top of the cold, we’re going to see some soggy weather, especially late Saturday morning through the afternoon and evening. The rain will be on and off and there could be some heavy pockets from time to time.

Sunday will also feature rain, especially for the first half of the day. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

A few showers, with perhaps some sleet, are possible early Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s by afternoon. We could even see a brief wintry mix with rain on Tuesday for parts of the region. We’ll track it closely. Highs will be in the 40s.

The sun returns next Wednesday.