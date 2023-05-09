Breeze to Keep Tuesday Cooler, Especially Along the Coast

Tuesday is cooler, as a northeast wind takes over. Expect a few more clouds, and a light jacket may even be needed at times. Highs will be in the middle 50s right along the water, to the lower 60s for MetroWest and most locations west of Interstate 95.

Tree pollen will be very high over the next several days, with little rain in the forecast. Mold spores are also elevated, so this will be a tough week for allergy sufferers.

Wednesday sees a shift in wind direction, and a milder day ahead. Under a mostly sunny sky, most spots hit the lower and middle 70s.

Thursday is mostly sunny and as warm as 80 degrees in spots.

Friday starts mostly sunny, but a front approaches the area later in the day. As a result, showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the evening on Friday. None of this looks to be severe. Highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees as well.

Saturday goes from clouds to sun, and stays mild. Highs in the upper 70s. Mother’s Day Sunday is cooler, but dry. Highs in the upper 60s.