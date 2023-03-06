Breezy, Dry Start to the Work Week, Flurries Possible for Some Tuesday

We kick off a new work week with golden skies, temperatures in the 40s and dry conditions.

Because there’s an increase in the pressure gradient caused by a high pressure system over us and a nearby low, our northwest wind gusts will be near 30 mph Monday. We’ll keep the breezy conditions much of the week, with a northwest flow that will gust 20-30 mph through Thursday. While clouds increase on the second half of this Monday, we’ll keep Boston under dry conditions.

Our North Country, however, will begin to see some snow dipping out of New Brunswick and into Maine late Monday and into Tuesday. The battle grows as another low meanders to our southwest that could potentially provide a brief chance for snow in the Berkshires and into parts of Connecticut early Tuesday.

Aside from that, ocean-effect snow showers will also visit the Cape and southeastern shore Tuesday afternoon and evening. Brief rain showers will clip into the Cape Wednesday while the rest of us will see variable skies with clouds winning the battle yet again.

Overall, our week features mostly quiet conditions. While it will remain mostly breezy and cloudy through the week, we don’t track any big storms as of now. Next weekend, however, we’ll be keeping an eye on a low leaving the Great Lakes and pushing into New England Saturday into Sunday.