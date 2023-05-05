Bright, Warm Weekend Ahead After Stretch of Damp Weather

We’re at the end (wits included) of this gray, damp, cool weather pattern. While Friday still has a few “issues” with clouds and cool temps, the sun will poke out from time to time in the afternoon. There is still a small threat for a passing shower, but we’re clearly rounding the corner as we head into a bright, mild weekend.

Since mid-February, we’ve seen at least a trace (not measurable) of rain or more on each and every weekend. This will be the first we’ve experienced with NO chances for rain. With northwest winds blowing both days, the sea breeze will also stay away, keeping coastal communities just as mild as the interior.

There's only a slight chance at some showers next week on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it will be a challenge to get them into New England. The new pattern has a strong northwest flow in the upper atmosphere, and it would stymie any wet weather approaching from the west or southwest. It will, however, drop the temperatures briefly, but it appears the warmth will return late next week.

Enjoy the bright, warm weekend!