Brr! Unseasonably Cool Temperatures in New England Thursday

It’s an unseasonably cool day in New England. Ocean-effect showers began in the islands Thursday morning, as the cold air rushing in over the relatively warmer ocean water produced clouds and some rain. More clouds make their way in slowly across eastern New England, which will allow for some more sprinkles and isolated snow showers inland from northern Massachusetts to areas in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Thursday evening, we’ll keep the northwest breezy wind that brings a wind-chill factor. Our thermometer shows highs in the 40s in the afternoon, but that will be feeling like the mid-30s to upper-20s.

There are no major storms in the vicinity, however, the north country may still see some scattered snow showers and the chance for snow squalls. Areas like Buffalo in western New York will receive ocean affect snow with totals adding up to feet of snow. 24 to 36 inches may land over the towns near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario like Aurora, Hamburg and Lancaster in New York. Meanwhile, Vermont and New Hampshire could see a few inches. Temperatures will remain great for snow making from now through the start of new week.

Afternoons in southern New England will enjoy mostly sunny skies Friday with increasing clouds mid to late afternoon. There is a the potential to see snow squalls in southern New England Friday night. This may impact western Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Our weekend is staying cold. Temperatures decreasing a bit from Friday in the lower-40s to Sunday upper-30s. Cloud coverage may increase on Sunday with some disturbance developing out of our west-northwest pushing into New England. This will allow for some more snow in the north country and a brief chance for showers in portions of southern New England .