Chance of passing shower on Tuesday as cool temps linger

The cool snap rolls on. Although highs should be reaching the upper 70s this time of year, we remain locked in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday. Clouds are another matter. Lots of gray in the sky Tuesday– along with some sun – with the possibility of a passing shower at times. While much of the day is dry, the threat is real, and some may be hit with a robust burst of rain for a short period of time.

We’ll get to dry out for the next two days before another wave of clouds and some showers sneak in on Friday. Here again, we’re not washed out and the threat is limited, but we’ll dodge some rain drops in some towns and cities. The big change will come with those showers, however. As the wind shifts south, the humidity will start pouring in.

This will heighten the risk of thunderstorms into the weekend, but placement will be difficult to pin down. Right now it seems western New England could have the best chance for getting wet, but we can’t rule out a few of the storms wandering closer to eastern New England, especially on Sunday.

As the pattern shifts to warmer temps with more humidity, the thunder/downpour threat increases into next week. We’ll be on the lookout for bursts of intense rain, but also keep a sharp eye on the tropics. With this kind of setup, it won’t take much for a tropical system to get drawn up the Eastern Seaboard.