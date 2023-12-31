Chilly and dry New Year's Eve in New England

Another year is just about in the books and climatologically speaking, Boston, Logan Airport finds itself owning the 3rd spot for warmest years on record! Though we’ve been experiencing milder than usual temperatures this past week, colder, more seasonable air has worked its way in to the region and it looks to stick around for a while.

The big question is how will the conditions be for the New Year’s Eve festivities today and tonight? Thankfully, we’ll be on the dry side with highs reaching the upper 30s this afternoon along with some clouds and sun.

If you’re heading out tonight to ring in the New Year, we’re not expecting any weather issues, but you’ll need to grab the hats, gloves, and scarves if spending some time outside. Temperature at midnight in Boston will be around freezing, colder north and west with night times lows dropping into the 20s.

Colder New Year’s Day with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine, highs reach the mid to upper 30s. Temps tick up a bit Tuesday and Wednesday with highs breaking into the low 40s with a good amount sunshine.

Our next chance of precipitation arrives Thursday as a disturbance passes far enough south of New England without much fanfare, perhaps a few rain/snow showers late Thursday into early Friday, we’ll be keeping an eye on it in case things change.

Beyond that, we turn colder with eyes focused on the late weekend time period with our next storm potential, which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a happy and healthy New Year!