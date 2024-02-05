Chilly and mostly sunny Monday, few snow showers ahead

Monday kicks off with a crisp start across southern New England, featuring dry conditions and a north wind that adds a chill factor, making it feel about 10 degrees cooler than the actual temperature.

Highs for the day will rise to the low 40s, resembling Sunday's afternoon. Cape Cod and Plymouth County will see clouds gradually roll in while most of us stay mostly sunny.

These clouds set the stage for potential scattered ocean-effect snow showers by late Monday into Tuesday. This chance of snow lingers through the day on Tuesday.

As we move towards the midweek, Wednesday and Thursday, partly cloudy to sunny skies return, even for coastal areas. A warming trend brings Boston's highs to the upper 40s Friday and 50s for the weekend.

Our next rain chances make an appearance just in time for the weekend. Saturday, scattered showers are possible with highs in the 50s. Sunday will be nice, with temperatures in the low 50s.

Temperatures will be seasonable for next week in the 30s and 40s.