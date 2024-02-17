Chilly Saturday in Boston with light snow in the afternoon



Unsettled and seasonably chilly today with lots of clouds around as well as scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs reach the mid 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north with an increasing northwest wind. A cold front slicing through the region this afternoon will help kick off a line of snow squalls which may produce briefly moderate to heavy snow, reduced visibilities, and slick roads, a quick coating to an inch of snow possible.

Expect snow squalls to develop just after noontime in a line from western Maine down to southwestern New Hampshire & southern Vermont, entering the Boston to Providence area during the 4 p.m. hour, and exiting southeast Massachusetts by 6 p.m.

Clouds clear slowly overnight as a wedge of high pressure builds into the region. Other than a rogue flurry or snow shower early, much of the night will be on the dry side. Lows drop into the teens to low 20s south, teens north, and single digits closer to the Canadian border.

A blend of sunshine and clouds Sunday with a few snow showers and flurries across the higher terrain of western and northern New England as low pressure passes to our north.

Wind will be a factor as the pressure gradient tightens during the afternoon with low pressure passing to our north and high pressure to the south. Wind will gust up to 30mph from the southwest for most, over 40 along the south coast and especially across the Cape and Islands during the afternoon.

High pressure will be our dominant weather feature the rest of the Presidents’ Day Holiday Weekend into early next week helping kick off a decent start to the week. Highs on Monday reach the mid to upper 30s with a good deal of sunshine, low 30s north, a perfect day to get out and hit the slopes!

It stays dry and close to seasonable through the mid-week, some storminess possible by the start of the weekend, but a lot of uncertainty in that portion of the forecast.

Have a great weekend!