Chilly Saturday to kick off the weekend

More cold air has moved into New England this morning. While we didn’t feel its pinch last night, it will muffle any attempts at a warmup today with a gusty northwest wind. Wind chills turn from cold to frigid after sunset. If you’re stepping out this evening, plan it feeling like teens and single digits.

We’re still not seeing sub-freezing high temperatures in Boston for this weekend cold snap, which means this month will go down in history as the 1st to NOT see a sub-freezing high temperature.

That’s both telling and startling in this virtually snowless winter. Although we can’t create a direct link between every daily high and global warming, these warm cold season milestones are consistent with what we’d expect in a warmer world.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We’re anything but warm tonight. Low temperatures will fall to the upper single digits in the cold hollows and valleys to the teens most everywhere else (except the Cape/Islands). As cold as it is, we’re seeing a steady recovery tomorrow afternoon with the wind turning to the southwest.

This signals the turn in temperature that will carry into the middle of next week. As we surge through the 50s and peak near 60 by Wednesday, we’ll also encounter an ever-growing risk of showers. Stiff winds should accompany this warmup too. Gusts could hit 40+ by Wednesday afternoon.

Be safe and enjoy your weekend!