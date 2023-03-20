Chilly Start to Monday as Winter Comes to a Close

It's a chilly start to the end of winter on Monday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day on Monday, with highs around 50 degrees. Spring officially arrives at 5:24 p.m.

Along with the arrival of spring, tree pollen levels have already reached moderate in and around Boston. Juniper, and Poplar Trees are producing pollen as they begin to bloom, nearly three weeks earlier than usual.

On Tuesday, warmer temperatures are expected with bright sunshine. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

For Wednesday, a Northeast wind likely takes over, bringing in a few more clouds, and much cooler temperatures right along the coast. Highs are near 50 along the shore, to the middle 50’s farther inland.

Thursday is mostly cloudy, and showers are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s.

On Friday a front will approach. More rain can be expected throughout the day, and temperatures drop back to the 40’s by later in the afternoon. Saturday is cooler, with morning rain, and some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs are only in the middle and upper 40’s.