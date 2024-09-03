Chilly start Tuesday gives way to mild afternoon in Boston

Oh, September. You can really deliver the goods. Fresh mornings, pleasantly mild afternoons. Good things ahead in the coming days. Highs will average in the upper 70s for most, with the exception of Tuesday. In the cooler airmass, we'll peak in the low 70s.

Although the sea breeze will be a consistent feature through the end of the week, this isn't a chilly breeze off the water. The ocean temperatures remain on the warm side, so even with southeast breezes, we'll still manage to make the mid-70s.

Next chance for rain is this weekend. We can see this weather system clearly, but we still can't manage to time out the exact hours of wet weather (no surprise there). Instead, we're focusing on which day will feature the most rain.

Right now, it appears that the earliest showers could arrive by Saturday afternoon, with off and on showers all day Sunday.

Tropics remain quiet for now. Still waiting for the super-active part of the season to kick into high gear.

Enjoy the quiet spell.