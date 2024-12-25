Boston

Christmas Day: The forecast looks good for travel, rest, visiting and more

The forecast is sunny, but a few late day or evening clouds will creep into the picture along the coast

By Pete Bouchard

With 4 inches of snow on the ground at Boston Logan, we can officially call this a white Christmas. It's mission accomplished for the first time in five, er– seven? 15 years? For more on that uncertainty, see here.

That aside, the forecast looks good for traveling, resting, enjoying and visiting.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The forecast is sunny, but a few late day or evening clouds will creep into the picture along the coast. They're coming from the Gulf of Maine on a light north-northeast breeze. Some of these will be around on Thursday, but we're not expecting any precipitation from them.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Our temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend, slowly increasing a couple of degrees per day. By the weekend, we should be in the low 40s as clouds thicken ahead of a larger storm moving in from the Mid South.

Rain is on the 10-day forecast for the days before New Year's Eve AND even a bit after. We're milder all around, but these will be some sunless days through the first of the year.

Enjoy the holidays and be safe!

More Christmas news

Boston 16 hours ago

When was the last white Christmas in Boston? It's surprisingly controversial

Christmas 24 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Where is Santa now? NORAD is tracking him around the globe

Christmas 11 hours ago

Hundreds attend Mass on Christmas Eve at Boston church

This article tagged under:

BostonChristmasHolidays
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us