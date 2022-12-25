Christmas in New England Is Cold and Dry for Most

Parts of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are waking up to some snow on the ground this Christmas morning. For everyone else it’s a cold, but dry day.

Highs in the upper 20’s, with a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. Sunday night, is cold and clear, with less wind. Lows around 20.

Monday is mostly sunny, and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday: a mix of sun and clouds, maybe a late day flurry. Highs in the middle 30’s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and seasonable, highs near 40.

Thursday, sun and clouds, highs in the lower and middle 40’s.

Friday, cloudy and milder, highs near 50.

New Years Eve is cloudy with rain likely, highs in the middle 50’s.