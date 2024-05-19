Clouds continue on Sunday before warmer temperatures during the week

We remain stuck in a cool, northeasterly flow this afternoon with lots of clouds and the continuing threat for a shower or sprinkle. Further inland, clouds will break, and temperatures will be much warmer away from the influence of the coast with the slight threat for a shower.

Along the coastal plain, we may see some brightening skies, but clouds will be stubborn along with a greater threat for a passing shower or sprinkle, northeast wind will gust between 15-25mph, with higher gusts across the Cape and Islands.

Highs reach the upper 50s coast, 60s and 70s well away from the coast.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build in from the south and west Monday with improving conditions and more in the way of sunny skies.

Monday morning will feature areas of patchy fog and drizzle early on, but by the afternoon sunshine makes a return allowing temps to reach the 60s along the coast, 70s inland, wind will still remain onshore. Summer warmth really kicks in Tuesday as our wind switches more out of the southwest with highs reaching the 80s, cooler south facing shorelines.

The stretch of summer warmth continues into Wednesday with highs well into the 80s with a few inland locations reaching 90! Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday afternoon after another day with highs in the 80s.

Have a great Sunday!