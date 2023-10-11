Clouds, threat of brief shower, on tap for Wednesday

It’s another autumn-like start, with a fairly decent supply of clouds Wednesday. In fact, at various points, we may even be overcast. Along with the clouds comes another threat for a fleeting shower – albeit with smaller coverage and MUCH weaker intensity than Tuesday.

We’ll still manage to get into the upper 60s, a testament to the feeble amount of cold air circulating around a big upper level low pressure system in Ontario. As we close in on the Friday (and it lumbers to New Brunswick), it may have another hand to play in the weekend forecast.

First, Thursday looks like another partly sunny/mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s. Friday’s winds will be brisk and the temps will dip thanks to the passage of the aforementioned upper low. But it’s position will draw down drier air – negating the clouds and attempting to nudge the weekend storm farther down I-95. At the very least, it delays the onset of the rain. Right now, Sunday is the “favored” wet day, with arrival of showers holding until Saturday night.

Also of note, the intensity of the rain seems to be lessened too. We could be fielding a light, showery, raw Sunday. Or, if the trend continues, perhaps just a cloudy, sprinkly Sunday.

We’ll be following this developing trend closely, so I wouldn’t cancel weekend plans just yet.