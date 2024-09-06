Clouds to roll in after a foggy Friday start in Boston

The weekend is upon us and the forecast has morphed from lots of showers to lots of dry times in just 24 hours' time. While it's not perfect, it's certainly better than a lot of weekends we saw in the summer.

Keeping an eye on a large storm swirling several hundred miles offshore. It's brewing up some large swells at the beaches and creating ideal conditions for rip currents.

Beware if you're venturing in the water, there are likely no lifeguards stationed at the beach now that we're beyond Labor Day. Remember that if you’re caught in a rip current, swim left or right (and not against the current) to get out of the strong undertow.

Low clouds and fog will stream in from the storm Friday night and linger into Saturday morning. Sun will slowly win out in the afternoon as another weather system approaches from the west. Showers from that should arrive after 7 p.m. and exit before early morning on Sunday.

That will conclude our only risk for showers this weekend. And even then, there won't be much water to squeeze from the clouds this time around (yes, you may have to water that newly seeded lawn).

Sunday will see the humidity drop along with sunny skies. High temperatures dip back to the upper 60s to low 70s as high pressure sets us up for some cool starts both Monday and Tuesday.

We see another warming trend starting Tuesday and lasting until Friday next week. Summer just won't let go.

Have a great weekend!