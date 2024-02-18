Cloudy and chilly Sunday evening in Boston

More clouds than sun will be with us this afternoon as low pressure tracks just north of the Canadian border today into tonight. Snow showers and flurries will develop across the higher terrain of northern and western New England with several inches of snow possible across the highest peaks.

The rest of us may see a stray flurry or snow shower, but most remain on the dry side. Wind will be a factor, especially along the southeastern coastline, mainly the Cape and Islands where wind will gust over 40mph from the southwest, 50 across Nantucket where a wind advisory has been issued by the NWS.

Temperatures will be just below daily averages, in the mid 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north,the gusty southwest wind will make it feel more like the 20s. One side note in the temperature department, we’ve reached the point of winter where our average daily high temperature (Boston Logan Airport) is 40 degrees, and we’ll just keep adding to that as winter progresses.

A cold front slides through the region tonight helping to clear us out with the exception of northern Maine where we’ll continue to see snow showers around through late tonight.

Wind will diminish somewhat and switch to the northwest as high pressure builds into the region overnight from the west. Temperatures drop into the mid 20s south, teens north.

Mostly sunny, quiet, and chilly conditions will be with us Presidents’ Day right through the middle of the week with highs mostly in the 30s…temperatures moderate into the 40s by the end of the work week. Some storminess looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday.

With milder temperatures in play, precipitation looks to be mostly rain south, snow north, but with models far from agreement, we’ll surely be fine tuning this portion of the forecast the next several days. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of your weekend!