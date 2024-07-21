forecast

Cloudy and dry Sunday with some pop up showers this evening

Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, low 80s at the beaches along with a northwest wind.

By David Bagley

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warm with sunshine, low humidity, and a few ‘building’ clouds this afternoon as a cold front drops through southern New England. 

Much of the afternoon looks to be on the dry side, but a few isolated ‘pop up’ showers and storms can’t be ruled out through this evening.  Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, low 80s at the beaches along with a northwest wind.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Monday will feature slightly cooler temperatures, especially along the coast where an east/northeast wind will hold temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80, inland temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s. 

Wind will turn southerly by late in the day ahead of an approaching system which will help nudge up the humidity once again. 

The humidity makes a big return as our pattern turns more unsettled Monday night through Thursday with several bouts of showers, downpours, and thunderstorms as series of weak areas of low pressure pass through the region.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Joe Biden 43 mins ago

New England officials react to Biden dropping out of 2024 election

Concord 2 hours ago

Wrong-way driver arrested in Concord, NH

The first bout arrives late Monday night and exits by Tuesday afternoon bringing the possibility of localized flooding with it.  More showers, thunderstorms, and downpours are expected both Wednesday and Thursday along with the threat for localized flooding. 

Have a great rest of your Sunday!

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us