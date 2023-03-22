Cloudy, But Dry Conditions Wednesday Ahead of Showers Rolling in

We're expecting a partly to mostly cloudy day for Wednesday, with cooler temperatures as a northeast wind takes over near the coastline. Highs should be either side of 50, but there is no threat for rain.

On Thursday rain does arrive, with on and off showers. A very mild day can be expected with highs in the upper 50s. Friday is mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of shower, but most locations remain dry. The biggest threat for rain stays to our south. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

The weekend is unsettled, with a cold rain likely, for Boston, and MetroWest. It is possible some sleet mixes in north and west, and a heavy wet snow is possible for the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont.

Highs Saturday will be in the lower 40s, and highs Sunday will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Monday has some lingering showers, with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the lower 50s.