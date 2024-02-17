Cloudy Saturday with afternoon snow showers in New England

The wind has eased, for now. We’re watching the potential for some light snow with a quick-moving system to the south ands the possibility of snow squalls in the afternoon across the entire area.

Temps will only rise into the mid-30s thanks to limited sun today. We’re not even worthy of the “partly sunny” designator for the sky today. May of those clouds will be courtesy of the aforementioned weather system to the south. Across Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, we should be close enough to get 1-2 inches in spots, with the snow tapering by noon.

Later in the day, unstable air will shift over the area, peppering us with snow squalls and snow showers. Some quick accumulation, and lowered visibility, is possible in these squalls. These may come up suddenly, so beware if you’re traveling in the afternoon.

In the wake of this system, another one will approach on Sunday. We’re still seeing this as the brighter of the two days, despite more clouds moving in. Temps hold in the upper-30s, but the winds will increase during the afternoon with gusts near 30 out of the southwest.

Finally, we’ll be treated to some stellar sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. If you’ve been watching, then you know the Sun angle is really gaining this month. Shadows are shorter, and the days are much longer. Try and get out to take in the warmth of the winter sun, better known as apricity, early next week.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!