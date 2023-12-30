Cloudy Saturday with possible rain in New England

The last weekend of 2023 kicks off with a cloudy morning featuring mist, drizzle, and a potential for fog until around 10 am. There's a 60% chance of rain throughout the day Saturday, although not everyone will get wet.

A trough over southern New England in the morning will lift into the Gulf of Maine by late day. We can expect isolated to scattered showers across southern New England from early morning into the afternoon. After the sun goes down, the clouds will gradually break apart, hinting at a clear New Year’s Eve.

Saturday night will turn notably colder due to strong west-northwest to northwest cold air advection, leading to lows generally in the 20s inland and low/mid 30s along the coast. Expect some lingering clouds but clearing skies overall. Temperatures will be in the 40s during the day Sunday but cooling to the upper 20s by Monday morning.

Looking beyond Saturday, the forecast for New Year's Eve through midweek appears mainly dry and pleasant with cooler temperatures. Temperatures are expected to remain near normal for the coming days. Sunday and Monday will see highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s.

As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures could rise into the 40s, potentially making Wednesday the mildest day of the week. The weather pattern suggests dry conditions with sunshine for a four-day stretch from Sunday through Wednesday.

Following this, there's a possibility there is a chance for scattered showers on Thursday, but uncertainties exist regarding the track of the low-pressure system.