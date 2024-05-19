Cloudy Sunday before temperatures warm up during the week

Today’s forecast looks like slow improvement from our damp and rainy Saturday. We start off with drizzle, fog, clouds and cool temps in the 50s and a continued northeast breeze. We stay in the 50s all day long at the coast. Farther inland temps warm to the 60s as we see some breaks of late day sunshine.

The drier air takes over from northwest to southeast this afternoon, but it may be overnight before we see some actual clearing around Boston or the Cape. Temps fall to the 40s tonight and there will be some areas of fog.

As luck would have it, we have sun and warmer temperatures for the work and school week. Monday’s highs top off in the mid 60s at the coast due to a sea breeze. Farther inland highs reach the 70s with sun all around.

Our dry weather pattern continues through midweek as we experience our first taste of summer-like temperatures. Highs reach the low to mid 80s even at the coast Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday. Inland, there will be a few spots that hit 90. Our humidity remains pretty low with dew points in the 50s during much of this warm wave, so it won’t be oppressive heat.

However, it will be a very hot day or two, or three, for those at the coast who have not experienced this kind of heat yet this year! Certainly looks like beach weather if you can go there. Thursday brings us our next chance for rain and thunderstorms, with perhaps an isolated severe storm threat.

This depends on the timing of the cold front and if it’s moving through Boston during peak daytime heating hours versus after sunset. Memorial Day weekend looks to be a tad cooler, but still in the 70s.