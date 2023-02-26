Cloudy Sunday With a Chance of Snow Flurries

A cold start for Sunday, but with a mostly cloudy sky, and Southwest breeze we warm to the upper 30’s. A passing flurry or snow shower is possible during the afternoon.

Sunday Night, skies slowly clear, and temperatures drop to the middle and upper 20’s.

Monday is a mix of sun and clouds, and eventually skies become cloudy by evening. Highs are colder in the middle 30’s. Snow arrives late Monday or early Tuesday.

The Tuesday morning commute will be tricky, but by midday with a higher sun angle, and highs in the middle 30’s, roadways in Eastern Massachusetts should improve. Worcester County, and Northwestern Middlesex County likely see a solid accumulation of snowfall. As much as 6-8 inches possible in the Worcester Hills, and a general 4-6” of snow will fall along and West of I-495.

Closer to Boston, 2-4 of wet snow is likely, and that range tapers to 1-2” working South to the Canal on the Cape. Snow ends late Tuesday evening, and skies slowly clear. A milder Wednesday is likely, with highs in the lower 40’s. Rain in the forecast for Thursday, with highs near 50.