Cloudy Thursday, with high temps in the 40s; brighter this weekend

It's a modern-day version of "The NeverEnding Story." Our "Swamps of Sadness" are the unyielding clouds overhead. Eleven straight days of them.

Sadly, our story will continue to play out over the next two days with clouds holding all the cards, with some sunny splashes mixed in.

Our warmup has been reduced to a "moderation," too. Without a lot of sun, we'll only hover near the 40-degree mark into Friday.

A sharp cold front will pass through Friday as well. Some showers could accompany this, but they will be limited in scope and threaten early Friday morning.

I fear there may be some morning clouds on the South Shore Saturday, but the trend will be to dry out the air and hold the sun into Monday. We'll stay chilly, with highs only in the mid/upper 30s Saturday through Tuesday.

A very large storm will form in the Deep South next week. Guidance is determined to keep this far from New England through Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll watch to see if ocean-effect clouds or flurries will pester the Cape by the middle of the week.

Speaking of, it may take until that point to shake the cold. Expect a slow climb in temperatures (across Fantasia) toward the end of the week.

"But that's another story."