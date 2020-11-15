Cold Front and Downpours for Sunday

The morning will start off dry, but clouds will increase throughout the day.

A powerful cold front will be moving through. It’s possible that we could see a narrow line of downpours develop just ahead of the front. If these downpours do in fact develop, 50-60 m.p.h. wind gusts will be possible. The system quickly clears out overnight.

Monday starts off sunny with a gusty breeze throughout the day. Temperatures will range from the 40s in northern New England to the low 50s in southern New England.

Most of the week looks to be dry. The coldest day of the stretch will be on Wednesday. It will be difficult to get above 40 degrees. We will see a slow warm-up after that. Temperatures by next weekend may reach 50 degrees once again.