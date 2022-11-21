Cold Morning Kicks Off Work Week; Milder Temps on the Way

The cold is almost in mid-winter form Monday morning: wind chills in the teens, temps in the 20s. Grit your teeth and fight through it. This will be the coldest of this spell, and the coldest of the next ten days.

Already the temps are moderating across the High Plains. That same air will saunter over here in the coming days as the chill lifts across New England. We’re in for a smooth ride (literally) through Thanksgiving with highs nudging 50 Tuesday and Wednesday.

As cool high pressure settles in for Thanksgiving, the temps may dip (not as good as grandma’s, of course) a bit as the winds turn onshore. This setup is key for our upcoming storm on Friday. Guidance has wavered as to how much cold will be available to the storm, and subsequently, the storm’s track.

There’s a lot that will play out in the next two days over the aforementioned issues. It’s entirely possible that the storm would be large (and slow) enough to see snow come into the picture. The upper level features on this system are impressive for any time of year. For now, it appears we will be predominately rain with plenty of strong winds before and after the storm.

We’ll keep you updated through the week. If you’re traveling early, be safe and enjoy the holiday.