Cold Start Monday as Snow Fizzles Out

The second winter weather event is behind us, but the remnant snow is creating a slippery drive for some on Monday morning. The deep freeze Sunday night has us squarely in winter mode. Take your time getting where you need to go, and dress for highs that barely crest over freezing in the afternoon.

It's not a long, deep freeze, however. Tuesday, we should bounce back close to 40 as the chilly air relents. Don’t let that fool you, however. Wind chills in the morning will start in the 10s and 20s. Remarkably, Sunday night’s storm isn’t really done with us either. It will intensify over the Maritimes as it rotates *back* toward northern Maine on Tuesday night and Wednesday. That will increase our winds and drop our temperatures into Wednesday – not to mention bringing back some cloud cover at times.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It’s obvious from the whacky movement of weather systems that we’re still in blocking pattern. This poses more questions for the arrival of a late week storm, too. As it comes barreling out of the Plains (making headlines as a blizzard), we confront it on Friday with marginal cold in place. Right now, it seems there will be enough warmer air flooding in along the coast to keep it rain, BUT we may still have enough cold across central Massachusetts to see snow and mix. Lots to play out in the days ahead, but at least we have some relative quiet through midweek.

Be safe this morning!