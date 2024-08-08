Comfortable, partly sunny Thursday ahead of heavy rain from Debby's remnants

Bottom line: we're dodging a lot of Debby's wrath, which honestly, doesn't seem to be too wrathful at this point.

Thursday sees the clouds gather and a few light showers pop-up late afternoon and early evening. We'll wait for the main "brunt" of this system Friday night, but a few quick-hitting downpours may flare up during the day on Friday.

Why the big pullback on impacts? Debby will be weakening as it travels over land, it also undergoes a big transformation to a "regular" storm, and the heaviest rain will cross through New York State and into Vermont.



We see a narrow band of downpours and some gusty winds scoot through late Friday night and very early Saturday morning. It's totally conceivable that we'll wake to sunny skies and enjoy a beautiful, summery weekend.

Now, that is a big shift in the forecast.

Gusts could still ramp up to 30 to 40 miles per hour in coastal locations late Friday night and early Saturday thanks to the storm, but the winds will ease by Saturday afternoon.

Humidity will spike Friday and slowly back down on Saturday. Sunday is lovely, dry and warm.

More updates in the coming days.