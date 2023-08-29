Cool, breezy and increasing clouds on Tuesday

Clouds continue to increase going throughout Tuesday. A stationary boundary is positioned to the south and along the mid-Atlantic coast. It’s brought sprinkles of rain throughout the South Coast and Cape Tuesday morning, with clouds streaming further north. A majority of Tuesday is dry and cool, thanks to an east wind. Breezy conditions at times with peak winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday, a cold front moves overhead making for a cloudy day, and isolated downpours. It seems that the anticipated cold front will keep most of the tropical activity at bay and to our south. Pleasant weather conditions are expected for the second half of the week and throughout much of the holiday weekend.

While our weather at home isn’t as intense, the tropics have far more fanfare with two strong systems. Franklin and Idalia are forecast to be major hurricanes at the same time on Wednesday. If that verifies, it will only be the third year on record where two major hurricanes have been in the Atlantic at the same time.

While Franklin stays out to sea, Idalia’s fury will soon be realized with significant storm surge and flooding rain across Florida’s west coast, and the southeast United States. Secondary impacts are likely for New England in the Atlantic. With two major wind storms in the Central and North Atlantic, increased wave heights are expected Tuesday through Thursday, with an increased risk of rip currents too.