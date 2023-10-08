Cool, cloudy Sunday in New England

Crisp fall air has returned to the region behind a departing cold front and the remnants of Philippe which are lifting off to our north today.

Temperatures will generally be 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday, running 60-65 for many of us this afternoon. The wind will be active out of the west-southwest wind gusting 20-30 mph through the day.

For our marine community, seas are a bit choppy and the risk of rip currents is moderate to high along our shoreline today.

A passing sprinkle or shower (isolated) is possible far inland today and on Cape Cod later today, tonight and again tomorrow. The risk is fairly low and anything that does develop will be light and short-lived.

Otherwise, the week ahead is fairly quiet, with at or slightly below normal temperatures. By next weekend, rain is likely, especially on Saturday and potentially lingering into Sunday.

The piece of energy associated with this next significant disturbance is out over the Pacific Ocean right now, so there will be more certainty in timing and amounts in the days to come.

Either way, it’s not a figment of your imagination: our weekends have been wet! Looking over data for Boston, we have to go all the way back to mid February to get 2 back to back weekends without any precipitation in the city.