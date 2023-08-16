Cool temperatures, chance for isolated showers

Cloud will be tenacious over the next couple of days, but like many weather elements our guidance shows, I think they’re a little heavy-handed with the coverage. That’s to say that there will be sunny breaks – mostly as the Sun rounds the bend in the afternoon sky. Given enough sun, we’re unstable enough to pop a shower or two. The best chances for that will be away from the coast, however.

Highs leave a lot to be desired for mid-August. We’ll only manage low 70s at the coast, and upper 70s away, so the beach days are on hold for a couple of days. Humidity remains tolerable, but ever-present. Easterly winds this time of year aren’t the “cool kind” like in spring and autumn.

As Friday closes in, the storm and shower chances grow as a vigorous weather system rolls through. Our best shot at getting wet will be through midday, then a drying trend in the afternoon. In the wake of that system, the weekend is looking like a dazzler! Both days feature sun – Saturday a bit windy – with highs in the 80s.