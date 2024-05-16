Cool temperatures, scattered rain linger through end of workweek

Our water hose has turned back on across southern New England Thursday as an offshore storm sits southeast.

At least our pollen levels have fallen Thursday! We are back to an east, northeast breeze and this will keep our temperatures in the 50s to 60s along eastern New England all day. And keep the umbrella handy, scattered rain remains through the evening.

The rain tapers Thursday night but our northeast flow remains. A few showers and clouds will linger southeast through Friday morning.

Friday afternoon we see some sun, with isolated pop up showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s at the coast, 70s inland.

The rain chance for Saturday has decreased again, but with an east wind the cool highs in the 50s to 60s will be more widespread and farther inland in New England. Sunday, there's a 20% shower chance and highs again will be in the 60s.

The reason the rain chance has trended lower for the weekend is that a closed upper-level low is trending farther south.

A big ridge is building for next week and this means a warm up along with drier weather. Next week, there is a hint of that warming trend with 70s and maybe 80s returning for midweek, but stay tuned.