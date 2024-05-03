forecast

Cooler weather lingers into the weekend, warm up on the way next week

While much of next week is warmer, it looks like the days will be wet, with wet weather in and out

By Tevin Wooten

Cloudy skies are close again for another day, leaving drab but dry conditions. With the lack of sun, and a dominant east wind, it's a cool day — again.

We've been here many a time before. The afternoon promises some — not a lot — of sun. High temperatures are in the mid-50s in the city, to 60s away from the coast.

Saturday will began with partly cloudy skies, but should still be a sunny day. Similarly, the day is cool in the 50s.

Sunday will bring slightly warmer conditions as a front inches closer and rain arrives that evening, with most locations dry until 7 p.m. Monday, as showers are wrapping up, temperatures reach the 70s, and that signals a change in the pattern.

While much of next week is warmer, it looks like the days will be wet, with wet weather in and out.

