Crisp morning chill in Boston to quickly warm up with sunshine; pop-up showers possible

We're seeing some slightly milder air by Friday, and come the weekend, we'll be well on our way to summer again. Humidity may even come into play by Sunday

Nice cool, crisp morning! Sun will quickly help bounce us out of the chilly air, however. And while the pattern remains quiet, it's not without a few showery highlights.

A large upper-level low pressure system is spinning overhead. This will allow clouds to snuff out our morning sunshine and keep us on the cool end of things this afternoon. We'll only manage the upper 60s to low 70s as some of these clouds to build into widely scattered showers as well.

As the sun sets, they will fade into oblivion, and we'll return to clear skies overnight. Once again, our low temperatures will dip to the upper 40s to low 50s in the colder spots.

More sun Thursday, as the same system slowly rotates out of the region. Shower threat is smaller and shifting farther north by afternoon.

We're seeing some slightly milder air by Friday, and come the weekend, we'll be well on our way to summer again. Humidity may even come into play by Sunday.

