forecast

Debby's rainfall expected to arrive in Boston by end of workweek

While the winds don't seem to be a huge concern, there may be some gusts to 40 miles per hour at times late Friday and into Saturday. Rain is the big issue

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain quickly exits Wednesday morning, with a more optimistically sunny forecast this afternoon. We're not talking about super blue skies, but enough sun to notice and feel. Highs still fall short of summery, however.

With onshore winds, our fate is sealed in the upper 60s at the coast, low 70s elsewhere.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Humidity will make a comeback later this week and into the weekend with an increasing south wind from Debby. While the winds don't seem to be a huge concern, there may be some gusts to 40 miles per hour at times late Friday and into Saturday.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Rain is the big issue. All up and down the Eastern Seaboard, tropical downpours are wreaking havoc. Guidance shows the arc of heaviest rain will run from central New York into western New England.

It's here that 3 to 6+ inches of rain may fall. We're in the smaller range of 1 to 3 inches and 1inch or less. That doesn't mean we'll get off scot-free, however. Any downpours will come in swiftly and given enough unstable air, we could see damaging wind gusts or brief spin-up tornadoes in more intense cells.

Obviously, we don't toss the tornado term around casually, but to ally your fears, this does not seem like an outbreak. It's more of an outlier in any one location.

Weather

Weather Aug 5

Weather forecast: Evening storms moving through

Weather Aug 5

Tracking Tropical Storm Debby: Here's how it could impact Massachusetts

We'll keep an eye on Debby. Enjoy the respite from the heat.  

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us