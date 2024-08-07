Debby's rainfall expected to arrive in Boston by end of workweek

Rain quickly exits Wednesday morning, with a more optimistically sunny forecast this afternoon. We're not talking about super blue skies, but enough sun to notice and feel. Highs still fall short of summery, however.

With onshore winds, our fate is sealed in the upper 60s at the coast, low 70s elsewhere.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Humidity will make a comeback later this week and into the weekend with an increasing south wind from Debby. While the winds don't seem to be a huge concern, there may be some gusts to 40 miles per hour at times late Friday and into Saturday.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Rain is the big issue. All up and down the Eastern Seaboard, tropical downpours are wreaking havoc. Guidance shows the arc of heaviest rain will run from central New York into western New England.

It's here that 3 to 6+ inches of rain may fall. We're in the smaller range of 1 to 3 inches and 1inch or less. That doesn't mean we'll get off scot-free, however. Any downpours will come in swiftly and given enough unstable air, we could see damaging wind gusts or brief spin-up tornadoes in more intense cells.

Obviously, we don't toss the tornado term around casually, but to ally your fears, this does not seem like an outbreak. It's more of an outlier in any one location.

We'll keep an eye on Debby. Enjoy the respite from the heat.