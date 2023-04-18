Drier Air Returns Tuesday, as Do Higher Pollen Counts

Drier air returns for Tuesday, along with an increase in the pollen count. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, and there is a very slight chance of an afternoon shower, mainly in the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 50s, and lower 60s.

Wednesday is mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s. A northwest wind, coupled with dry conditions, may elevate the risk for brush fires.

Thursday is mostly sunny to start as a warm front passes through. Some clouds are possible midday, and even a brief sprinkle, before sun returns in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Friday is partly cloudy, and much warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Saturday is partly cloudy, with late day showers possible. Still, the daytime hours come in dry and mild. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Sunday, is mostly cloudy, with on and off rain showers. A cold front passes through, and brings in cooler air for the next week.