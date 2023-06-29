Drier weather Thursday, with chance of pop-up shower

The storms and downpours Wednesday left many waterlogged. Over two inches of rain fell in Worcester and over an inch from New Bedford to Salisbury. Thursday's sun will be welcome news, along with the drier weather overall in the next two days.

That’s not to say we are completely rain-free. There may be a couple of pop-up showers that form both afternoons, but these aren’t as organized nor are they huge water-makers. The coverage is scant too. Any one spot only has a 20 to 30% chance of getting tagged.

Humidity is another matter. There’s no escaping it. And there’s no dry air coming to the rescue. Granted, dewpoints will drop a bit Thursday across central and western Massachusetts, but we’ll be right back in the soup Friday and for the holiday weekend.

Speaking of, the forecast looks a little better than it has been from Saturday to Tuesday. We should dodge the showers on Saturday, but both Sunday and Monday will feature some afternoon storm development. Here too, it should be hit and miss, but the coverage seems more hit than miss on Sunday. Tuesday could see us with a few more afternoon storms, but if things move along in the jet stream, it may be another mostly dry day.

Hang in there. The only saving grace is we’re saving on A/C and the water bill. Enjoy the holiday weekend and be safe!