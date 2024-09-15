Dry and sunny conditions to continue on Sunday

Happy Sunday, any fog you see out there this morning should burn off by mid to late morning, making way for sunshine and warm temperatures. Expect highs in the 70s along the coast and lower 80s further inland. Sunday night will bring clear skies and cooler temperatures, with lows dropping into the 50s as we move into next week.

Monday through Wednesday, Pleasant highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. With Clouds building in by late Wednesday. A cooldown brings highs to the upper 60s by the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

A system off the coast of South Carolina brings in Southern New England's best rain chances next week. As of today, Boston has seen a 25-day dry stretch which could continue as rain chances are not widespread.

This system has a 50% chance of developing into the next named storm of the 2024 season in the next two days. The highest impacts will be felt as the storm moves over land near South Carolina, North Carolina. Once removed from its warm water source, clouds and rain will fan out over much of the East Coast.

There is still a question of how far north rain chances will make it. It is not a guarantee New England will see rain, but the further south you are, the better a chance you have to get in on a few showers. Overcast skies take over the sunshine Wednesday through Friday for Greater Boston and Southern New England with a few light showers. Check back for updates as this storm forms.