Dry Saturday with some isolated showers in New England

Today is definitely the pick of the weekend with more sunshine than clouds along with warm temperatures and low humidity. An upper level system over southern Canada is still influencing our pattern, so the threat for showers and storms will remain with us across northern New England this afternoon.

The rest of the region is looking dry but can’t rule out an isolated shower or sprinkle from the mid-afternoon through this evening. Highs reach the low to mid 70s for most, mid to upper 70s along the coast thanks to a gusty down slopping west wind.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning to Androscoggin county in Maine.

The warning is effective until 2:30 p.m.

See all the weather alerts here.

Clouds increase overnight with rain showers moving into western New England by daybreak as a quick moving area of low pressure dives into New England. Showers break out across the Boston area by the mid-morning and taper off by the mid-afternoon, some may be briefly heavy.

Conditions will improve from west to east through the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs reach the low to mid 70s.

Overall next week will be on the dry side but can’t rule out a couple isolated afternoon showers and storms each day. Warm, humid, summer like conditions move in by the middle of the week with highs in the 80s which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great weekend!